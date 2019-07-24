Discovery has released the first trailer for Capsized: Blood in the Water. Shark Week has been going for more than 30 years, making it the longest-running programming event in all of cable TV. And yet, in all of that time, they've never produced an original, scripted movie. That all changes this year, as they've tapped Transformers star Josh Duhamel to fight for his life in dangerous waters for their first ever Shark Week original movie.

Things start out simple enough. A group of people gathers to set sail on a boat that is rather delightfully named Trashman. Things begin well. Loads of beautiful ocean and clear skies. But it all falls apart rather quickly when a massive storm befalls the group, which leaves them stranded in the middle of the ocean at night, hanging onto their overturned boat for dear life. That alone would be horrifying but, since this is Shark Week, it's easy enough to guess that the terrifying toothed dwellers of the seas become part of the equation. Things get chaotic and bloody in a hurry. As a made-for-TV shark movie goes, it doesn't look bad. It even comes with a tagline that, in a bygone era, would have been perfect on the shelf of one's local video store.

"Surviving the storm was only the beginning."

The rest of the cast includes Tyler Blackburn, Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett and Josh Close. This isn't just some nonsense that Discovery cooked up by the way. This is based on an actual, unfortunate shark encounter a group had back in 1982. As with many things related to cinema, the scariest things are often drawn from real life.

Capsized: Blood in the Water centers on a group of people on a yacht on its way to Florida, which capsizes during an unexpected storm. The crew is left adrift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic. Before long, they become prey for a group of tiger sharks. With the hope of rescue becoming increasingly slim, the crew must do everything they can to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them.

Roel Reine, who has helmed movies such as The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption and Hard Target 2, is in the director's chair}. While this is the only original movie debuting this year, Shark Week isn't light on the goods. Other programs this year include Expedition Unknown: Megalodon, Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum., Sharks of the Badlands, Legend of the Blue, The Sharks of Headstone Hell, Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing, Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters, Air Jaws Strikes Back, Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark, Return to Shark Island, Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe, Monster Mako: Perfect Predator, Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers, Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver and Sharks Gone Wild 2. Capsized: Blood in the Water airs on July 31. Be sure to check out the trailer from Discovery for yourself.

#Capsized: Blood in the Water is based on terrifying real-life events. Don’t miss #SharkWeek’s first-ever feature film starring @joshduhamel and @tylerjblackburn, Wednesday July 31 at 9p on @Discovery and Discovery GO. pic.twitter.com/0wikCNGBxe — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 23, 2019