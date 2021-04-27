Anthony Mackie has responded to the big news that Captain America 4 is a go. It recently came to light that Marvel Studios and Disney are moving forward with another entry in the successful superhero franchise, and Mackie figures to have a sizable role in it. Be that as it may, the actor found out about the movie while checking out at the grocery store.

During a recent interview following the big news, Anthony Mackie shared his feelings. He first explained that the guy who was ringing up his groceries was the one who told him about it. Beyond that, Mackie expressed his excitement to see where the project goes. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!' [holds up a cellphone] I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The finale of the Disney+ series formally introduced us to Sam Wilson's Captain America. After initially giving up the shield that was handed down to him by Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the hero formerly known as Falcon has become our new Cap. As such, Captain America 4 is expected to center on Sam Wilson's version of the iconic Marvel Comics figure. As exciting as this may seem, Anthony Mackie hasn't quite felt the weight of it yet.

"I don't know what I expected, but it's definitely not what I thought it would be. I guess I foresaw something that was much more celebratory than just being 'Anthony with a new Twitter account.'"

Malcolm Spellman, who headed upThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is set to co-write the script for the upcoming movie with Dalan Musson. Whether or not Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is involved in any way remains to be seen. Though we continue to hear rumors about a separate project that might bring Evans back to the MCU. Mackie, speaking further, discussed the journey that he's taken in the MCU from The Winter Soldier to becoming the new Cap.

"It's the same people I've been working with on these movies for eight years now. So to go from my first day to now becoming Cap with the same people was really special. Everybody shared in it, from the props team to wardrobe, from the camera department to the people in the office. It was really a collective effort."

WithCaptain America 4 in the works, it perhaps seems less likely that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will get a second season. In any event, the show left quite a few breadcrumbs for the MCU to pick up later on, be it in future Disney+ shows or movies. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.