Hot off of the success of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, series director Kari Skogland says she'd be up to direct the upcoming movie sequel Captain America 4 for Marvel Studios. Developed for Disney+ by head writer and showrunner Malcolm Spellman, all six episodes of Falcon were directed by Skogland. The ending of the series sets up a perfect starting point for Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson now wielding the shield.

Recently, it was announced that Spellman would next co-write Captain America 4 with Dalan Musson. Because it's probable that the sequel will pick up where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off, it seems natural that Kari Skogland could also come on board alongside Spellman to direct. As of now, no director has yet been attached to the project, but in a new interview with CinemaBlend, Skogland was asked if she would take the job if asked. Here's what the director had to say.

"I think if Marvel called me to do anything - if they called me to film the phone book - I would do it... You know, listen. The Marvel characters are all very, very rich. I've become friends with Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] and I really enjoyed working with them, and Emily [VanCamp] and Daniel Bruhl. I've worked with them for a couple of years, so, of course I have a special place in my heart. But as I said, if Kevin picked up the phone, I would answer it."

Along with his appearances in other Marvel movies set in the MCU, Chris Evans previously headlined three movies as Steve Rogers: Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016). His version of the character's story seemingly concluded at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but there have been rumors of Evans returning to the role in another Captain America movie of his own. It's possible that Evans could star in another Captain America movie separate from this project, but Marvel isn't divulging any additional details at this time.

Set six months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starred Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier. It follows the two as they team up to embark on a worldwide adventure that tests their abilities and patience. Wyatt Russell also starred in a breakout role as John Walker, the man who takes on the role of Captain America following Steve Rogers' retirement. Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Don Cheadle, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus also starred.

Skogland's other work as a director includes helming episodes of popular shows like The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Punisher, The Handmaid's Tale, NOS4A2, and House of Cards. While opinions were mixed on the ending, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was largely a hit with Marvel viewers, so there's a good chance Skogland could continue to work with Spellman on furthering the story of Captain America in the MCU. This news comes to us from CinemaBlend.