Well, it's official, Anthony Mackie will suit up once again as Captain America in Captain America 4, and his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star and real-life pal Sebastian Stan could not be more thrilled. The actor, who has played the role of Bucky Barnes AKA The Winter Soldier throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to social media to celebrate the news of the Captain America sequel, summing up all of our feelings with a simple "Hell. Yes."

Sebastian Stan reacts to the news that Anthony Mackie has signed on to Star in Captain America 4 pic.twitter.com/bUzLw0ea7J — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier News (@falconsoldierTV) August 18, 2021

It's unknown whether Sebastian Stan will reprise the role of Bucky Barnes in Captain America 4, as details of what the movie will involve are currently unknown, but surely Marvel would be remiss to not include the character in some capacity. Barnes has been tied with the legacy of The Star-Spangled Man since the very beginning, with Barnes and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson having started off as jocular enemies before becoming fierce friends.

The relationship between the bickering, bantering pair evolved over the recent Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which picks up six months after Sam Wilson is handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that tests their abilities and their patience as they take on a renegade band of super soldiers, as well as Wyatt Russell's John Walker. The series ends with Wilson coming to terms with picking up the shield and leaving behind The Falcon to become the new Captain America.

The Disney+ series ran for six episodes and was met with positive reviews from critics, many of whom highlighted the chemistry between Stan and Mackie and the series' approach to social commentary and contemporary themes and issues.

As for Captain America 4, details are pretty thin on the ground at present, though it has been reported that Matt Spellman and Dalan Musson, who was a series writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be writing the script. The story is expected to build upon and continue the events last seen in the Disney+ series, which could mean roles for the likes of John Walker, Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter who was revealed as the villainous Power Broker during the series' finale.

But what of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers? Well, there have since been reports that the aged Steve Rogers is going to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, but that comeback is unlikely to be taking place in the fourth Captain America movie. According the recent report confirming Anthony Mackie's lead role in the Cap solo outing, Steve Rogers will not have any sort of role in Captain America 4, at least for now.

Anthony Mackie meanwhile is no doubt thrilled to be returning to the role, with the actor having previouslt declared he has another 20-years left in him. "I hope the next two decades, that's what I'm hoping for," he said. "So if I could be 65 and still doing this, I'm crushing it."

Captain America 4 has not yet been given a release date by Marvel Studios. This comes to us courtesy of the official Instagram account of Sebastian Stan.