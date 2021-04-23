It's official. Captain America 4 is a go at Marvel Studios. The fourth Captain America movie has officially been put into production with the involvement of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and series creator Malcolm Spellman. He'll be co-writing the script with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier staff writer Dalan Musson. No director has yet been named.

Of course, the biggest question fans will immediately have upon hearing this news is: who will be the star? For years, Captain America has been portrayed by Chris Evans as the Steve Rogers version of the iconic superhero. Evans has since seemingly departed the role after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but there were rumors reported that Marvel was looking to bring him back for another movie. It's still unclear if Evans will be involved in Captain America 4 at this time.

"News to me," Evans said of the rumors back in January. This suggests his potential return as Steve Rogers is untrue, unless the actor is playing coy to keep his return a surprise. Back in 2018, Evans also seemingly said farewell to playing the role after wrapping production on Avengers: Endgame.

News to me????????‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4," Evans said on Twitter. "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

The events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would also lend credence to the idea that a new character will star in Captain America 4, taking on the title of the superhero following Steve Rogers' retirement. THR reports that the new sequel is likely to continue the story of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the current wielder of the Captain America shield. Wyatt Russell's introduction in the Disney+ series as John Walker also shows just how easy it is for Marvel to even plug in somebody new as Captain America. (SPOILER) At the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, Sam Wilson is the new Captain America, and John Walker has claimed his mantle as U.S. Agent, from the Marvel Comics. Bucky is still Bucky, and Steve Rogers is apparently 'on the moon', as one character says off handedly.

Perhaps the immense success of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier helped to convince Disney and Marvel Studios to pull the trigger on Captain America 4. The series debuted on Disney+ to what the streamer said was its most-watched series debut ever, even besting the incredibly popular shows WandaVision and The Mandalorian. Even without Steve Rogers, Marvel fans are clearly wanting to see more Captain America, as is evident from the show's high viewership.

Along with his work on Falcon, Malcolm Spellman previously served as a writer and co-executive producer on the Fox series Empire. He also acted as a consulting producer on the crime series Truth Be Told. His Captain America 4 co-writer, Dalan Musson, was the credited writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's fifth episode, highly regarded as one of the season's best. He also worked on the action thriller Iron Sky: The Coming Race.

It's unclear when Captain America 4 will begin production, or when Marvel fans can expect to see the sequel make its way to theaters. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.