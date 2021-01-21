Anthony Mackie has weighed in on the possible return of Chris Evans to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU fans were stunned to hear that Evans was in talks to return as Steve Rogers, though the actor claims he has no idea what anybody is talking about. Evans, along with the rest of the Marvel Studios crew, are pretty good at dodging questions when it pertains to keeping secrets under wraps, so a lot of fans believe the actor is just playing coy about his Captain America return.

In a new interview, Anthony Mackie was specifically asked about Chris Evans returning to the MCU. "You know, I've heard that. Like, I've seen that, and look, Chris is my boy, so if they're getting the band back together, I'll be very happy with that." Much like Evans, Mackie seems to be dodging the question. However, there's really no way that he would come out and confirm the news, as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would likely call him in for a meeting about keeping the company secrets under wraps.

When looking at where within the MCU that Chris Evans could possibly fit it, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first place most fans thought of. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively. A lot of people are hoping to see Falcon officially become Captain America after Steve Rogers passed the iconic shield down to him at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. When asked about it recently, Mackie said, "he [Rogers] asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America. So, the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back."

The promotional material for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has thrown a possible monkey wrench into Sam Wilson taking on the Captain America moniker. Wyatt Russell is making his MCU debut in the upcoming series as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, who in the 1980s, was briefly Captain America. Will Chris Evans have to step in for a cameo to properly pass the torch?

Anthony Mackie is currently out promoting his latest Netflix movie, Outside the Wire. In the movie, there are some parallels to the Captain America character. Mackie plays Captain Leo, who is an android, and the United States' first super-soldier of his kind. Leo is, for the most part, indestructible, and is a tool of the US Government. This is pretty close to Captain America, though there are some pretty big differences, which potential viewers can now check out on Netflix. You can check out the Happy Sad Confused Podcast for the rest of the interview with Anthony Mackie.