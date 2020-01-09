One of the standout moments of Avengers: Endgame is when Captain America fights his past-self. Present Steve Rogers ends up victorious and gets a view of his backside. Not everybody gets a chance to see their back like that and Rogers caught himself admiring it and then deeming it "America's Ass." This was one moment from the movie that quickly went viral and with the recent news that it's getting cut from a TV screening, one Marvel Cinematic Universe superfan has assembled every shot of Cap's butt for you to admire.

Not one picture of Captain America's butt from Avengers: Endgame went unnoticed by this superfan. It's all here from normal Steve Rogers butt, to Cap's butt as he's kicking ass and even having his handed to him by Thanos. It is definitely worth checking out if you're that big of a fan of Rogers or even Chris Evans for that matter. There are 54 pictures of "America's Ass" in total featured in the collage.

Avengers: Endgame has plenty of moments that went viral when it first hit theaters back in April. Even some of the theories started to go viral, like a particular one involving Ant-Man and Thanos' backside, which has since been debunked. Whatever the case may be, Paul Rudd and Josh Brolin got a kick out of discussing it in interviews, along with the rest of the cast who were either grossed out by it or amused. Chris Evans thought it was a good theory, as did a lot of MCU fans from across the world.

Chris Evans is done with "America's Ass" for the time being. Avengers: Endgame marked the end of his Marvel Studios extended contract and he, along with Robert Downey Jr., was ready to say goodbye. That doesn't mean it was any easy thing to do. Evans has mentioned many times before how emotional his last day on the set was, noting it even took him by surprise. While he might not show up on the big screen as Cap again, he has a strong bond with the rest of the cast who will root on the up and coming stars of the MCU's Phase 4.

Marvel Studios is going through a big transition at the moment, which will include a ton of new superheroes making their big screen debuts. But, we do have some familiar faces showing up in the future, like Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Hemsworth, and many more. There's a lot for Marvel fans to look forward to in the coming months and years, but Captain America's backside isn't going to be one of them. You can check out every image of "America's Ass" from Avengers: Endgame below, thanks to Reddit.