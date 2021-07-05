Captain America is trending on the 4th of July as Marvel fans celebrate the birthday of Steve Rogers, the fictional character played by Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to MCU lore, Rogers was born on July 4th, 1918, meaning he'd be turning 103 this year. Though the year is different, July 4th is naturally the character's birthday in the comic books as well.

On Twitter, tens of thousands of fans have been honoring Rogers with a nonstop stream of tribute posts. Even if Evans has passed on the moniker of Captain America to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, people still haven't forgotten the actor's contributions to the MCU over the past decade. It goes to show the continued popularity of the Marvel superhero, as many see celebrating the character's birthday just as important as celebrating Independence Day.

"Happy birthday to Steve Rogers, a good man, the first Avenger, the Sentinel of Liberty, my fave Marvel hero now and always," tweets one fan, attaching a handful of images of Evans in action.

Happy birthday to Steve Rogers, a good man, the first Avenger, the Sentinel of Liberty, my fave Marvel hero now and always ❤ pic.twitter.com/BTK8AIKJh7 — 💙✪ Angela ✪💙 (@AngelaBarnes75) July 4, 2021

"Steve rogers makes being 103 look so easy