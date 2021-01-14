Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are left divided after reports of Chris Evans returning as Captain America. Earlier today, it was reported that Evans is currently in talks with Marvel Studios to return to at least one upcoming project with an option for more. MCU fans last saw Evans as Cap in Avengers: Endgame, which killed the iconic superhero off in the current MCU timeline as he traveled back in time to live the rest of his life with Peggy Carter.

In addition to Captain America, Avengers: Endgame also killed off Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff. Before the movie hit theaters, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige declared that any and all deaths would be permanent within the MCU. However, Romanoff is returning in the Black Widow movie, though it takes place before the events of Endgame. Now, fans are wondering if the studio is going back in time for some new Captain America adventures. Some fans are extremely excited to hear that Evans could be returning, while others believe it's a bad idea. Some even claim that they saw it coming from a mile away.

Steve Rogers passed the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson at the conclusion of Avenger: Endgame, and many fans believe that Wilson, aka the Falcon, should be the one to take on the moniker moving forward. One fan says, "Sam Wilson is and should be Captain America going forward. Steve Rogers is in the past, literally." Another fan declares, "I think Chris Evans should move from Captain America on he went out perfectly!" Many fans believe that Evans went out in the perfect way and that there is really no reason to bring him back, especially now.

Another MCU fan is, "sick and tired of seeing Chris Evans in the MCU. Give me another Black Widow movie to balance out his new appearance." Obviously, for the most part, MCU fans are all about Chris Evans returning, with many hoping that he'll have a cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Others are hoping that the actor will appear in another movie, but set in the past, or showing how he returned the Infinity Stones. Right now, it's unclear what Evans will appear in, or when, so we'll just have to wait and see.

In true Marvel Studios fashion, they have not commented on Chris Evans possibly coming back. Evans hasn't said anything about it either, which is just fueling more speculation. As for showing up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that could work, but the show recently wrapped production and will premiere on Disney+ in March. Deadline was the first to announce that Chris Evans is in talks to possibly rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can check out some opinions from passionate MCU fans below.