The MCU being as big as it is, there are few actors in Hollywood who would not jump at the chance to play a lead character in the franchise. But not just anybody gets to play a Marvel superhero. Chris Evans was one such actor, who was offered the role of Captain America without having to audition. And at first, he said no. During an interview with Esquire, the actor's mother, Lisa Capuano Evans, explained why his initial impulse was to turn down the role.

"His biggest fear was losing his anonymity. He said, 'I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me.' He would call and ask for my advice. I said to him, 'Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You'll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, It's not going to affect my life negatively-it will enable it.' "

So it wasn't the actual part itself, but the media scrutiny that would inevitably follow that made Chris Evans hesitant to play Steve Rogers aka Captain America. The explanation does leave one question unanswered, though. If Evans wanted to avoid the spotlight, why had he earlier signed on to play Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch, in the live-action Fantastic Four movie, a character that was arguably more popular than Captain America at the time?

Whatever the reason, Chris Evans did accept the role of Captain America, and the rest is cinematic history. Evans, along with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, is widely acknowledged to have laid the groundwork which gave birth to the sprawling MCU and kickstarted a race among all the major studios to establish their own cinematic universes.

After serving his time as the superhero Captain, Evans hung up his shield last year as he bid goodbye to the character in Avengers: Endgame. Since then, the actor has garnered praise for his role as Ransom Drysdale in the murder-mystery film Knives Out and is currently engaged in promoting his latest project, Defending Jacob.

The Apple TV+ production, based on a novel of the same name, sees Evans in the lead role of Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney, whose 14-year old son Jacob has been accused of murder. The trailer for the miniseries has met with critical acclaim, proving that there is life after the MCU for actors despite fears of typecasting typically associated with those who have been a big part of prominent franchises.

Meanwhile, the MCU is gearing up for its next phase, with the introduction of the Multiverse, and new additions to their superhero roster in the shape of the X-Men and Fantastic Four. And hopefully a cameo or two by Evans and Robert Downey Jr. as well. This comes from Esquire.