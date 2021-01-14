We may not have seen the last of Chris Evans as Captain America after all as the actor is reportedly in talks with Marvel to reprise the role in an upcoming Marvel project. According to Deadline, Evans hasn't yet officially signed on, but the two sides are close to finalizing a deal to bring back Steve Rogers in "at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film."

Per the report, Evans' potential return to the MCU wouldn't be for a new Captain America movie. Rather, his role would be more comparable to Robert Downey Jr. appearing in other MCU movies like The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming after Iron Man 3. As of now, Marvel hasn't yet commented on the news.

Word of Chris Evans potentially reprising the role of Steve Rogers might come as a surprise to many Marvel fans. Last year, the actor claimed on The Graham Norton Show that he was finished playing the part. At the time, Evans explained, "It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way."

Evans also appeared to announce his retirement from the role after finishing production on Avengers: Endgame. "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4," he wrote on Twitter in 2018. "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

While Evans seemed to be all but finished playing Captain America, he reportedly began to come around to the idea of returning to the role in recent months. Deadline reports that after Marvel floated the idea of a possible return to Evans, he took a few weeks to mull it over before the two sides came to an agreement at the start of the new year.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers seems to retire as Captain America, passing the shield on to Anthony Mackie's Falcon. Mackie will reprise that role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new Marvel series on Disney+ that takes place after the events of Endgame. It would appear that Mackie knows that Evans returning is a possibility, as he teased that Falcon may not be the new Captain America after all in a recent interview with SiriusXM.

"No, we don't know that yet," Mackie said when asked if Falcon would be the new Captain America. "The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America...so, the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back."

Wherever he might show up next, there's no doubt that Marvel fans would be stoked to see Evans returning to the part. This news comes to us from Deadline.