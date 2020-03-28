So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done a pretty fantastic job of bringing their roster of characters to life on the big screen. Their personalities, costumes and general look more often than not lean towards being as faithful as possible to the source material and this includes the likes of Thor, Iron Man, and, the star-spangled man himself, Captain America. But, the popular artist BossLogic has taken the latter Avernger and created a frighteningly accurate depiction of the character in live-action, basing it on the infamous piece of artwork from longtime comic creator Rob Liefeld.

Clearly, BossLogic has had some time on his hands during this ongoing self-isolation situation, taking Rob Liefeld's ill-famed take on Captain America which portrays the First Avenger with a chest that bulges out to unnatural proportions, even by the ludicrously over-the-top standards set by comic books.

His entire torse sticks out so far that he would seriously struggle to find clothes that fit, with the image suggesting that Steve Rogers suffered some serious side-effects after taking the untested super-soldier serum. The Liefeld artwork has become notorious among the comic book community and is often held up as what not to do when drawing these beloved superheroes.

Bosslogic's artwork takes the warped proportions from Liefeld's effort and applies them to Chris Evans as Captain America, with hilariously bizarre results. Evans put in a lot of effort to get into the right shape for his role as Steve Rogers, a man who is enhanced to be the peak of physical fitness, and this artwork makes us glad he did not go overboard as it would have turned the Marvel movies from entertaining to horrifying.

Showing Evans in his Captain America costume with the same outlandish physical attributes as Liefeld's original drawing could well have backfired, but instead, Liefeld himself responded to the image with a joyously uplifting cry of "All in!!".

Rob Liefeld began his comic book career in the late 1980s and became known for his unique, often polarizing, style. Over his long career, Liefeld has helped to create some of Marvel's most popular characters, including Cable and even Deadpool. He has also provided work on several long-running series' such as New Mutants, X-Factor, Wolverine and Captain America. Liefeld, along with Fabian Nicieza, created the anti-hero team X-Force, which first appeared in 1991's The New Mutants #100. A version of the team made their on-screen debut in 2018's Deadpool 2 but were very quickly killed off in one of the movie's funniest sequences.

Chris Evans meanwhile has played the Marvel hero since 2011's Phase 1 movie Captain America: The First Avenger, which took us back to World War II and the origin of Steve Rogers' rise from patriotic weakling to Nazi-punching superhero. Evans' time as the character came to a fitting end in last years comic book epic Avengers: Endgame, which saw the character travel through time to be with his long lost love having defeated the Mad Titan, Thanos. This disturbing artwork comes to us courtesy of BossLogic on Twitter.