Is Captain America: Civil War technically an Avengers movie? This was the debate amongst hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees on social media over the weekend. This debate and another arguing over whether or not Captain America: The First Avenger is a good movie had Steve Rogers trending all over the world. As it turns out, the Civil War debate might have MCU fans just as divided as Rogers and Tony Stark were in the movie. Also, these fans are not arguing as to whether or not Civil War is a good movie, everyone seems to agree that it is.

Civil War hit theaters in 2016 and was directed by the Russo Brothers. There are a ton of characters in the movie and it even introduces Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, so one could see why some MCU fans are calling it the true Avengers 3. There's a lot going on in the storyline and not all of it has to do with Steve Rogers and his story, though the majority arguably does. This was the second partnership between the Russo Brothers and screenwriting duo Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus who had previously worked on Captain America: Winter Soldier.

The big fracture in Civil War comes when Steve Rogers finds himself fighting to protect his childhood best friend, who has been secretly manipulated by Helmut Zemo. This leads to a ton of division within Earth's Mightiest Heroes and now MCU fans are just as divided. One fan on Twitter said, "Civil War wasn't even a Captain America movie it was an Avengers movie. I'm still waiting for Captain America 3." Another fans says, "Uh sorry, Civil War isn't a Captain America movie, it's what Avengers 2 should've been.

There are apparently a lot of MCU fans who don't consider Civil War to be a proper Captain America movie. The movie ultimately set up Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which are now two of the biggest movies of all time. Even fans who believe it is a true Captain America project seem to be leaning more on the Avengers movie, with some calling it "Avengers 2.5." However, there seems to be a larger argument that ALL of the movies are technically Avenger movies.

When it comes down to it, most MCU fans debating Civil War on social media over the weekend tend to believe that it really isn't a solo Steve Rogers project, and that seems about right. Now, MCU fans really want justice for Mr. Rogers and want him to have a proper Captain America 3. Obviously, this is easier said than done since Chris Evans seems to be finished with the character. You can head over to Disney+ to watch Civil War for a bit of a brush up before heading into the great MCU debate.

