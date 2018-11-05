Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has revealed that the Wasp was originally going to be in Captain America: Civil War. Park released a piece of concept art that features the Wasp and Ant-Man taking on Hawkeye during the iconic airport fighting scene. The film was the second appearance of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang after 2015's Ant-Man. Marvel Studios later decided to introduce the Wasp in this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp, which Park believes was a wise decision.

Andy Park's image from the Civil War concept art looks very similar to the final design of the Wasp suit that was later featured in this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp. She can be seen using her blasters, a feature that Scott Lang was pretty jealous of in the sequel. However, Hank Pym wanted to make sure that his daughter was as protected as possible when he put her into battle. Pym is still on the fence about Lang after Scott's time spent with the Avengers, which is understandable.

Civil War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely confirmed back in 2016 that the Wasp was originally going to be in the film. They had her written in at one time and admitted that she was nearly introduced in 2015's Ant-Man as well. However, when it came time to make the final decision, they left her out of Civil War because her "skillset" was too close to Scott Lang's. Additionally, they thought that her presence would take away from the comedic relief that Paul Rudd brings into the movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp was the better place to introduce Hope van Dyne as a superhero, which was set in motion during the first Ant-Man movie. Hope was always a better fighter than Scott Lang, and even had to train him. Seeing them team-up in the sequel was the right decision, and if all goes well, we'll see her in the upcoming Avengers 4. Evangeline Lilly has filmed on the highly anticipated sequel, but it is unclear at this time how the dusted characters will be able to return when the movie hits theaters next year.

One of the more interesting aspects of the Civil War concept art, is that Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are taking on Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were waiting to see Hawkeye show up in Infinity War, but he sat the sequel out, along with Lang and van Dyne, which was a disappointment for some hardcore fans. With that being said, Clint Barton and Scott Lang are coming back for Avengers 4, though Barton will be Ronin this time around. Like Hope van Dyne coming back from the dustbin, it's also unclear how Scott Lang will make it out of the Quantum Realm. While we wait to find out, you can check out the Civil War concept art below, provided by Andy Park's Twitter account.