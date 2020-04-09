Concept art from Captain America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier highlight the hero's iconic suit changes over time. Steve Rogers had a number of aesthetic changes over the years, which changed again for Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going to get a completely different change as Sam Wilson takes on the shield in the future. Rogers passed on the weapon after going back in time to spend his life with Peggy Carter.

The latest MCU concept art comes to us from Marvel concept artist Ryan Meinerding. He posted two different images from Captain America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier side by side. He then asked fans if they could spot the differences between the two distinct looks. While the looks do look quite different, there isn't a whole lot that has changes, except for the darker coloring, which looks more battle-worn than The Winter soldier look. But, there is something to take into consideration when looking at the two suits.

Steve Rogers took Captain America: The Winter Soldier suit from a Smithsonian exhibit. It is suggested that it's the suit he wore in World War II. Regardless, it's an interesting juxtaposition to see the differences between the two and fans seem to be having fun spotting them in the comments. MCU fans have had a lot to keep themselves entertained on social media thanks to Ryan Meinerding and others. A lot of concept art has been finding its way online over the past few months, while Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn hosted a virtual Guardians of the Galaxy screening earlier this week.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi also took part in a social media screening, while taking questions from fans. There's not a whole lot going on in the entertainment industry at the moment, so it's nice to see Marvel Studios stepping up to try and keep fans entertained. There's now plenty of time to go back and explore the MCU, while attempting to watch all of the movies in a specific timeline order. From there, a look at the Captain America suits from the later movies would be even more interesting to compare to the first movies.

Chris Evans retired the Captain America uniform at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. It is believed that the actor is done playing Steve Rogers after all of these years. While MCU fans may be bummed about that, there's plenty of movies to go back and watch, checking out how much hard work went into making them. Evans, along with his fellow co-stars, take a lot of time to train and remain in superhero shape, so getting out right now seems like a perfect time. You can check out the Captain America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier concept art below, thanks to Ryan Meinerding's Instagram account.