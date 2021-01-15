The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie believes he has a better backside than Captain America actor Chris Evans. Avengers: Endgame packed a lot of story into its runtime, along with some pretty big laughs. One of the more lighthearted scenes takes place when Evans' Steve Rogers fights the 2012 version of himself and takes notice of his own backside, coining it to be "America's ass." Rumors are swirling that Mackie's Sam Wilson will be the one to continue on with the Captain America name, and the actor is constantly asked about it.

With @ChrisEvans returning to the MCU, the only fair way to decide who will be the next Captain American is a good ole' fashion American Ass-Off against @AnthonyMackie! Who do you think will win? pic.twitter.com/8fYhRlbqF5 — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) January 14, 2021

In a new interview, Anthony Mackie almost leaks some sensitive Marvel Cinematic Universe material before catching himself. The interviewer framed the question around whether or not Mackie will be taking over for Chris Evans as having "America's ass." After making a big save, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star makes a bold claim. You can read what he had to say below.

"Chris and I laugh and joke about it all the time. I have a much better ass than Chris Evans. So, one day we're gonna do the biking shorts test, or the compression shorts test, and we're gonna have everybody choose, which is America's ass. I think it's gonna be 50/50 split. Some people like their pizza lightly toasted, some people like a little bit of char on their pizza, you know what I'm saying? So, it's all about how you like your buns cooked."

KFC Radio are the ones responsible for the interview with Anthony Mackie and they went on to post a poll on their Twitter account about whether Mackie or Chris Evans deserves the backside title. As of this writing, 674 people have voted, and Mackie is the clear winner 54.3% of the vote. Plus, there are a lot of people standing up for the actor and backing his claims in the comments section.

There is a lot mystery surrounding The Falcon and the Winter Solider, with a lot of MCU fans wanting to know of Anthony Mackie will really be the one to continue the Captain America legacy. In Avengers: Endgame, the elderly version of Steve Rogers passed on the iconic shield to Sam Wilson. In another recent interview, Mackie addressed the rumors. "We don't know that yet. The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America," Mackie said.

According to Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier "walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back." According to Marvel Studios, the show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame as Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience. With rumors of Chris Evans' return, we may end up seeing that backside contest after all. You can check out the interview with Anthony Mackie above, thanks to the KFC Radio Twitter account.