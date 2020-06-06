A new Marvel Cinematic Universe fan theory involving Stan Lee and Captain America is floating around. Avengers: Endgame saw the use of time travel become a great ally to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Scott Lang helped out a lot with the Pym Particles and the Avengers were able to save the day, though there were some casualties along the way. While Captain America didn't die on the battlefield, he did go back in time at the end of the movie to return the Infinity Stones and then to finally live out the rest of his life with Peggy Carter.

Is there more to Steve Rogers' time traveling throughout the MCU? A new fan theory suggests that the Stan Lee cameos from over the years hold the answer to that question. The fan theory posits that the Lee cameos are really Rogers as he goes back in time to check up on his friends, which is why he's always near the action. While looking at the ages of Lee and comparing them to Rogers' new ages throughout his time living with Peggy Carter, this could make sense.

While the theory is certainly heartwarming, it's just too implausible to be a reality, no matter how many similarities and correlations fans can find. The Captain America solo movies pretty much prove that this is impossible, especially the first installment. Whatever the case may be, it's still a fun thing to think about and something that not even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has even thought of, at least up until this point. Stan Lee sadly passed away in 2018, which means the studio is going to have to find new ways to pay tribute to the comic book legend.

As for Steve Rogers, it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the MCU. Chris Evans has pretty much stated that he is finished with the character and that going out on Avengers: Endgame was a high note. However, the actor did not rule it out completely, noting that it would have to be an excellent and worthy storyline to get him to suit up again, which has yet to be pitched to the actor. Who knows, maybe he'll change his mind in the coming years.

A lot of MCU fans would like a movie that shows Steve Rogers going back through time to return the Infinity Stones to see what really happened. It couldn't have been as easy as just going by and dropping them off, there had to have been some conflict along the way, which could make for an excellent movie or Disney+ series idea. For now, it seems an idea like that just isn't possible. Chris Evans could make a return in cameo form at some point and fans would probably lose their minds. The Stan Lee and Captain America fan theory was first posted over on Reddit.