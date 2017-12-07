Ever thought about a Captain America and Human Torch movie starring two different versions of Chris Evans? You're not the only one because, as it turns out, Chris Evans has a pitch for just such a movie. With all of this recent talk of Disney possibly purchasing Fox, The Captain America: Civil War and Fantastic Four star sees an opportunity to double up on his superhero roles in the same movie. Here's what he had to say about it on Twitter recently.

"So who do I talk to about a Cap/Human Torch buddy comedy spin-off? I'm thinking Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Parent Trap."

Long before Chris Evans took up the mantle of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he played Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in the Tim Story Fantastic Four movies for Fox. To say the least, the movies aren't great and they certainly don't hold up to any form of modern scrutiny. Though, they're not bad enough to make 2015's Fantastic Four look good. However, Chris Evans' take on Human Torch isn't bad and he's matured a lot as an actor in the years since. So seeing him reprise his role as Human Torch and having him play Captain America once more in the same movie done as a comedy? Marvel fans would show up in droves for that.

In case you haven't heard, this tweet was inspired by talk of Disney purchasing most of Fox, which would include all of their film studio, 20th Century Fox. That means Marvel Studios would have the rights to Fantastic Four and the X-Men back. Granted, there's a lot more to it, but that would be part of the deal. So, a movie like this could actually happen if the deal goes through and, if recent reports hold true, the deal is expected to go through and could be announced next week.

This tweet got quite a bit of attention, as one might expect. In fact, it caught the eye of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed. He also seemed to like the thought of Captain America and Human Torch teaming up with one another in a movie, as he offered to direct it.

"Hey, @ChrisEvans: I'm in"

Again, not that this movie is going to happen. Especially considering that many of the Marvel heroes will be retired after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. But, entertaining the idea for a second, Peyton Reed seems like a good man for the job. Then again, it seemed like Marvel would never get the X-Men and Fantastic Four rights back. So, stranger things have happened. The thought of Chris Evans playing two classic Marvel characters in the same movie is strange, but also kind of awesome. You can check out the tweets from Chris Evans and Peyton Reed for yourself below.