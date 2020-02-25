It is almost impossible to imagine anyone besides Chris Evans wearing the red, white and blue of the first Avenger Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, somewhere out there in an alternate universe, the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America is being played by The Office's John Krasinski, who was one of the top choices for the part before Evans accepted. Krasinski has discussed this recently, saying that he still jokes with his friend Chris Evans over the latter stealing the role from him.

"People have a sense that some of us are insanely competitive. I've known Chris forever. So as soon as they said Chris Evans got the part, I was like, yeah, look at that guy. Are you kidding me? He is Captain America. And I just saw Chris a couple of weeks ago and we were still laughing about it. I said, 'I love that you retired in my role.'"

The very talented Chris Evans has completely owned the role of Captain America over the last ten years, arguably as much as Robert Downey Jr. has owned the role of Iron Man. Still, Krasinski clearly relishes bringing up their shared Marvel history, never letting his friend forget it. The actor takes it all in stride and has had a very successful career himself, even playing such iconic character as Jack Ryan for Amazon's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series on the small screen.

Even though John Krasinski lost out on the role of Captain America, rumors persist that he could end up playing The Fantastic Four's Mister Fantastic whenever Marvel gets around to bringing the superhero family to the big screen. Krasinski is not willing to give away any secrets he may be keeping, if he is keeping any at all, but he does hope that it could come to fruition one day soon.

"I was just about to walk into the worst pun ever, but I was like, that's a fantastic role. That would be awesome. Marvel wrote the playbook on secrecy and awesome sort of tantalizing lay and wait until everything's announced. I am not committed to the role or anything, but I don't know when they're doing it. But if and when they do it, I would love to talk to them about it."

Until that fantastic day (we aren't afraid of making terrible puns), Krasinski is returning to the hushed world of A Quiet Place with A Quiet Place Part II. Following the deadly events of the first movie, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II was written and directed by John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, reprising their roles from the first movie. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also join the cast. A Quiet Place Part II will hit theaters on March 20, 2020. This comes to us from Esquire.