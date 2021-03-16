Marvel Comics is introducing an LGBTQ+ Captain America this summer timed to Pride Month. The character, named Aaron Fischer, is set to debut in the upcoming miniseries titled The United States of Captain America. Written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham, the series is set to celebrate the character's 80th anniversary. And this new character taking up the mantle will be breaking ground, as he is openly gay.

I can't wait for you to meet Aaron Fischer! Working with @obazaldua has been a dream, and I'm beyond honored to introduce him into the Marvel Universe.



THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA comes out in June! Check out this @ArtofNickRobles cover!! 🏳️‍🌈💕🇺🇸 https://t.co/76qmxVCue9 — Josh Trujillo! 🏳️‍🌈 (@losthiskeysman) March 15, 2021

"Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero."

The United States of Captain America sees Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas of the past. This includes Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, and John Walker. They set out on a road trip across America to find Cap's stolen shield. Throughout the group's journey, they will discover everyday people from all walks of life who've taken up the mantle of Captain America. This will begin with Aaron Fischer, the new gay Captain America. Writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua are behind the debut of Fischer, known as "the Captain America of the Railways." He is described as "A fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused." Trujillo had this to say about the character.

"Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life. He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes."

Marvel has released a couple of images of Aaron Fischer. A variant comic book cover by Nick Robles and an original design sheet for the character by Jan Bazaldua. Aaron doesn't come with any fancy tech. He has a DYI look about him. Overalls, a homemade mask and a tank top. The character also has a makeshift shield, in addition to an American flag tattoo on his shoulder.

Many characters have held the mantle of Captain America over the years in the comics, and we are even seeing that happen on screen in the MCU. Sam Wilson is poised to take over for Steve Rogers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That is nothing new. But the LGBTQ angle brings a new perspective to an age-old classic character. Jan Bazaldua had this to say in a statement.

"I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron. I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!"

Marvel additionally teased that we will meet other new captains during the run of this limited series. Be sure to check out the first images of Aaron Fischer for yourself. The United States of Captain America debuts on June 2. News of the series was originally shared by Marvel.com.