We're in the Endgame now. Avengers: Endgame has finally hit theaters and, as such, we've got an awful lot to talk about. This is not just the sequel to Infinity War, but it's also the conclusion of everything that's happened over the course of the last 11 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This movie has to wrap up a 22-movie arc, which is totally unprecedented. One of the main players over the course of those 22 movies has been Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. So the question now must be asked, can we have more Captain America movies after Avengers: Endgame?

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame. Seriously, this is going to really dig into the most spoilery stuff in the movie, so those who haven't seen it will very likely want to turn back now. Now that everyone has been properly warned, let's dive in. We've been hearing a lot about how this could be Chris Evans' last go-around as Captain America in the MCU. That led many to speculate that he was going to kick the bucket. Though, as anyone who has seen the movie now knows, that's not the case. Our old (emphasis on the world old now) and beloved hero Steve Rogers made it out alive. So, yes, we can have more Captain America movies, just not in the way one might have thought.

The end of the movie sees the heroes doing what was promised. They're getting ready to return all six Infinity Stones to their proper place in the timeline, as to not mess things up any further, which was explained during Hulk's encounter with The Ancient One during the "time heist." This task is ultimately placed on the shoulders of Captain America. Hulk doesn't know exactly how long he'll be gone. He does, however, know that it will only take five seconds on their end. Once that five-second window is up, Hulk does his diligence and tries to bring Cap back to the present. Yet, nothing happens. Then Bucky and Sam, aka Falcon, who were naturally standing by, look over at a nearby bench to see an old man who wasn't there just moments ago. Sam approaches to find that it's Steve, who has aged into an old man.

As the conversation unfolds, we come to find out that Steve decided to stay in the past and live out the life he never got to live with Peggy Carter. Steve looks truly happy, perhaps for the first time in his life. We even see them dancing before the movie ends, bringing the arc set up in The First Avengers full circle. Steve decided to bring his trusty shield with him and gives it to Sam, essentially crowning him as the new Captain America, after his ally remarks he's going to miss living in a world with Captain America.

Aside from leaving a great many moviegoers in a mess of tears, this is a terribly significant moment as it relates to the future of the character's solo franchise. There are two options for further movies, or perhaps even shows, that can be exercised. And they can both happen at the same time. Either way, it's very possible that Chris Evans could return to the role at some point.

Given that he lived out his life with Peggy in the past, there are surely plenty of adventures Steve found himself in as Captain America throughout the decades leading up to Avengers: Endgame. We could easily see a movie, or series of movies, or show, that deals with those various adventures at some point down the line. Undoubtedly, that's something that Marvel Studios is going to keep in their back pocket. We don't need to see those stories told, so as is, Steve Rogers' character arc has closed beautifully, but that door is certainly open, should things line up for everyone.

As for the Sam Wilson/Falcon version of Captain America, which is something that was ripped right from the pages of Marvel Comics by the way, could we also see him show up in further movies as our new Cap? 100 percent and that's more or less a guarantee at this point. Not only that, but we also know that there is a Falcon and Winter Soldier series in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. Assuming that takes place after Avengers: Endgame, we'll be seeing the new Captain America palling around with Bucky on the small screen sooner rather than later. Ultimately, the large point being, there is certainly room for more Captain America, one way or another, and Marvel is inevitably going to capitalize on that.