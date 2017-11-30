The Avengers: Infinity War trailer has finally arrived. Fans have been dying to get their first look at the massive Marvel event movie ever since footage first debuted over the summer and the studio finally obliged. There's an awful lot to talk about in the trailer, as it's truly packed with major stuff, in terms of how it affects the MCU. But fans seem to be obsessed with one element of the trailer above all else: Captain America's sweet new beard.

We've known since the first footage for Avengers: Infinity War was shown over the summer at both D23 and San Diego Comic-Con that Steve Rogers was going to be rocking a big beard in the movie, but it really took fans by surprise in the trailer. According to a report breaking down the talk surrounding the Infinity War trailer, Captain America's beard was mentioned a very impressive 20,000 times on Twitter. Most movie trailers would be lucky to even have their trailer mentioned 20,000 times on Twitter. Let alone a single character's facial hair mentioned that many times.

"#AvengersInfinityWar doesn't come out until May but Chris Evans' Captain America beard is already my favorite accessory of 2018"

Marvel fans aren't just enamored with the fact that Chris Evans looks pretty great with a beard. They know this is meaningful. In the comics, Captain America takes up the mantle of Nomad at one point, after losing faith in the government. He then grows a similarly impressive beard. Given what happened at the end of Captain America: Civil War, the beard makes total sense. David Weiser decided to have a little fun with the fact that Warner Bros. had to remove Henry Cavill's mustache for Justice League in his tweet about Cap's beard.

"DC: We have to digitally remove Henry Cavill's mustache! Marvel: LET'S GIVE CAPTAIN AMERICA A FULL OUT BEARD!!!"

Avengers: Infinity War, which comes out on May 4, 2018, is set to be the culmination of an entire decade of the MCU. The fate of the entire universe is at hand as Thanos tries to gather all of the Infinity Stones and put them in the Infinity Gauntlet. Despite all of those stakes, it was the beard that really drew fans in. What? No love for blonde Black Widow? The beard helped the trailer shatter record for the most trailer views in 24 hours.

There were some other major things fans cared about when it comes to the Avengers: Infinity War trailer as well. Spider-Man using his Spidey sense (6,100 mentions), the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of the trailer (5,497 mentions), Black Panther saying, "Get this man a shield" (which is directly related to Cap's beard) (2,180 mentions) and the group of heroes together running at end of the trailer (2,108 mentions) were the other big moments, according to Fizziology. Surprisingly, Thanos was left out in the cold. You can check out some of the best Twitter reactions to Captain America's beard for yourself below.

