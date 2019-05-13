There are still a lot of questions left lingering in the wind after Avengers: Endgame as we approach the Marvel sequel's fourth weekend in theaters. Last Monday marked the end of the spoiler ban, and everyone has been going to town, divulging all the possible secrets. Now, the Russo Brothers, directors of this blockbuster adventure, have finally answered one of the biggest questions about Steve Rogers' final mission in the movie.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America must return all of the Infinity stones to their rightful place. This includes a trip to Vormir. So, did Steve have a run-in with his old First Avenger advisory? According to Joe and Anthony Russo, yes. Captain America did encounter Red Skull when returning the Soul Stone.

This scene is not featured in the movie, or even hinted at, so fans have been doing a lot of speculating about what exactly went down. The Russos confirmed the theories in regards to Cap and Red Skull squaring off yet again. About Steve's trip to Vormir, Joe Russo had the to say.

"He would have to encounter Red Skull. Nobody knows what the rules are when you return the Soul Stone."

So they reunited. Ok. What happened next? We're not so sure on that, and it's possible that this moment could be revisited in a future movie or Disney+ series. It might be perfect for the animated What If? show coming up. Anthony Russo did go onto say this.

"Knowing Red Skull, he probably has a 'no money back' policy."

Many suspect this is why Black Widow couldn't be resurrected once Captain America returned to Vormir with the stone. Yet, there are a ton of time travel questions that still need to be answered. Red Skull was first introduced to the MCU in Captain America: The First Avengers. During a fight with Steve Rogers, Red Skull did physically touch the the Tesseract. He was swallowed and never seen again, or at least not until he was revealed to be the keeper of the Soul Stone on Vormir in Avengers: Infinity War.

There's no telling how the initial reunion between Steve and Red Skull went down. While we now know for a fact that the pair did reconnect during Captain America's Infinity Stone mission, we aren't exactly given the finer details of their fateful meeting. And who knows if this will ever be sorted out in real time? It's possible that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could revisit Vormir as Star-Lord continues his search for Gamora. But that's a story for a later day. The confirmation about Steve and Red Skull's meeting comes from CinemaBlend.