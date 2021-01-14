Chris Evans is casting doubt on his Marvel Cinematic Universe return. However, many fans believe he is just playing coy instead of shooting the reports down. It was reported earlier today that Evans is currently in talks with Marvel Studios to bring Captain America back to the MCU for at least one upcoming project with an option for another. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and divided MCU fans. Steve Rogers did not make it out of Avengers: Endgame alive, so there is added confusion thrown into the mix as to how the character could return.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Chris Evans took to social media this afternoon to simply say, "News to me," with a shrugging emoji. While he did not tag anyone or anything in the post, it is clear that he is referring to the Captain America reports. Many are under the belief that the actor is simply playing coy about the situation. One of Marvel Studios' hallmarks is their ability to keep secrets and bringing cast and crew members on board who are able to do keep things under wraps.

The Captain America actor could also be debunking the reports. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. were both pretty adamant that Avengers: Endgame was the end of the road for them. RDJ likened it to leaving the party before being asked to leave. "You never say never," Evans responded when asked about returning in 2019. "I love the character. I don't know." Evans, along with MCU fans believe that they gave Cap the perfect sendoff, and more than a few believe that it would sour the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In the same 2019 interview, Chris Evans said, "It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either," when asked about a potential return. "There are other things that I'm working on right now." Regardless, there are still a lot of MCU fans who don't care and want to see Evans return as Steve Rogers, no matter what the capacity is, even though the actor has cast doubt on returning. You can read what he had to say in late 2019 below.

"I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."

With the Captain America reports swirling, many are under the assumption that the character could show up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series is set to premiere in March and principal photography has wrapped. Did Marvel Studios set up a secret set for a cameo? For now, we'll just have to wait and see what the future holds. You can check out the response to the Captain America news above, thanks to Chris Evans' official Twitter account.