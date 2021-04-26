Following the debut of the explosive season finale this past Friday, All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+ for subscribers. Those wishing to binge the entire 6 hour epic can now do so in one consecutive watch party. As the final episode revealed, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is now officially the new Captain America. To celebrate, Marvel Studios and Disney have released a final poster for this big reveal, which shows the former Falcon in his new red, white and blue uniform.

Sam Wilson debuts as the new Captain America in the sixth and final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As the end credits reveal, if the show gets renewed for Season 2, it will officially be called Captain America and The Winter Soldier. Just hours after the finale premiered on Disney+, it was announced that Captain America 4 is officially happening at Marvel Studios.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator and showrunner Malcolm Spellman will co-write a fourth Captain America movie for Marvel Studios. At this time, no further details have been announced. It is expected that the sequel will pick up shortly after the events seen in season one of the series, with Sam Wilson returning as the new Captain America. No cast has been announced for Captain America 4, and it's unclear which characters from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will return on the big screen.

While the season one finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did a good job of giving fans a definitive end for that story arc, there are a dozen threads left dangling in the weeds. Zemo was taken away by the Wakandans and is trapped on a floating prison, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was introduced in the role of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, which will have strong implications moving forward in the MCU, and Wyatt Russell's John Walker has officially become U.S. Agent, and last we saw him, he was kinda one of the good guys, sorta. The future is wide open for this particular arc, and Marvel has enough fresh material to keep the MCU going for eons.

There will be a lot to unpack moving forward, and it's unclear where Bucky and Captain America will go from here. There is also the question about Steve Rogers' existence in this timeline. Is he really on the moon? Has he died? Will Chris Evans return to portray the iconic Marvel superhero in his original incarnation once again on the big screen? All of these questions will be answered somewhere in the MCU. We just don't know where yet. In the meantime, we can gaze upon Anthony Mackie in all his stars and stripes glory as he becomes Captain America for the foreseeable future.