The MCU has done an impressive job of crafting a unified narrative across multiple movies over more than a decade. But some hiccups along the way are inevitable, storywise. One of the most glaring ones was the brief romance between Steve Rogers aka Captain America and Sharon Carter, niece of Peggy Carter, who Steve ended up marrying. Emily VanCamp, who plays Sharon, recently admitted to Variety that the kiss her character shared with Captain America is starting to look pretty questionable after Avengers: Endgame.

"There was quite a bit of backlash about that. With Sharon, it was always trying to fit her in and these movies are just too big, and it's completely understandable. To get to see who she's become over this long period of time, and independent of Captain America as we know him, is really interesting to me. The intrigue for me was to see who is Sharon now... I mean, look, you have to laugh. Some of these storylines play and some of them don't. But, you know, I thought that was an amazing film. It's just one of those things."

The truth is, despite the movies seeming like they always fit together in a single storyline, the creatives behind the MCU were pretty much making the whole thing up as they went along, testing to see what worked for audiences, and changing plotlines or character motivations from one film to another when necessary.

Fortunately, Emily VanCamp now has a second run in the MCU in a much more substantial role than Steve's questionable kissing buddy. The actress is reprising her role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the miniseries, Sharon Carter returns to meet up with Sam Wilson aka Falcon, and Bucky Barners aka The Winter Soldier.

But this version of Sharon is not the same as before. After assisting Steve in Civil War, she was branded a criminal and went on the run. Now, the character appears to have a hardened edge to her, and there are even hints she might be the main villain "Power Broker" According to VanCamp, a lot has happened in Sharon's personal life that has fundamentally changed her.

"What we do know is [Sharon] sacrificed a tremendous amount for the cause. When she's on the run, we don't know where she's been, but certainly you can imagine there would be some sort of, you know, I mean - how do I put it? There's quite a bit more edge to Sharon than we've ever seen. She's not that wide eyed young agent anymore. She's a little rough around the edges. Do we find out exactly what she's had to do in order to be where she is now and survive? No. But we get a sense that it hasn't always been easy, and that the sacrifices she's made weren't always worth it in her mind. That was kind of cool to see that chip on her shoulder that we never really did see before."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. New episodes debut on Fridays on Disney+. This news arrives from Variety.