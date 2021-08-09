Marvel fans can be a fickle bunch, often very opinionated with how they want things to be. When it was clear that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers would be laying down the shield at the end of ﻿Avengers: Endgame﻿, there was much speculation as to whom his replacement as Captain America would be. The odds on favorite amongst Marvel fans was Sam Wilson. And so, when Sam finally took up the shield at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans were notably excited.

Now with Peggy Carter taking up the shield, albeit a much different version of it, in the season premiere of What If...?﻿, the Captain America Twitter account has, temporarily, replaced Sam Wilson with Peggy Carter as Captain America in order to promote the new show. And some fans are not happy about it. It's important to note that Anthony Mackie's Captain America still highlights the character's official page on Facebook, but @CaptainAmerica on Twitter has temporarily changed its name to "Captain Carter" with a profile picture featuring the character suited up in the colors of the Union Jack.

See Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers in a whole new way this Wednesday when the first episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf starts streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ykDwv5SZTw — Captain Carter (@CaptainAmerica) August 9, 2021

The tweet that began the firestorm, of course, was this one. "See Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers in a whole new way this Wednesday when the first episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf starts streaming on @DisneyPlus." The reactions were immediate.

BRING SAM BACK BECAUSE HE IS LITERALLY CAPTAIN AMERICA WTF ? — teddy 🌩️ GHOSTS S3 SPOILERS (@thorhimbo) August 9, 2021

NO. MARVEL CMON. GIVE IT BACK TO SAM, SHE ISN'T CAPTAIN AMERICA. SHE'S NOT EVEN AMERICAN. I LOVE PEGGY BUT PLEASE DON'T — eli says drink water (@cptndnvrs) August 9, 2021

where is cap at? bro I was so hype that The face of captain America was colored and then y’all just yet that away. The promotion doesn’t even work here tbh, Captain Carter is literally British not America. — Suler (@not_suler) August 9, 2021

Sigh... so many people not realizing that Sam is still Captain America. This is just "WHAT IF?" they built an entire series around this premise. The What-ifs just explored the question WHAT IF. Nothing is happening to Sam y'all. Calm down, people! Sheesh... pic.twitter.com/oPkVGwJ1To — Talia Al Ghul Deserves Better! #StopTheTaliaHate (@DemonsDaughter) August 9, 2021

One reply posted: "Sigh... so many people not realizing that Sam is still Captain America. This is just "WHAT IF?" they built an entire series around this premise. The What-ifs just explored the question WHAT IF. Nothing is happening to Sam y'all. Calm down, people! Sheesh..."

Why dont people understand promotional sub-branding? Seriously Anthony Mackey's captain will be branded back on here after a couple weeks. I get the symbolism of live action poc cap, and its huge to see. I'm not fighting that. But itst still a marvel account and this is marvel — Michael Secaur (@MichaelSecaur) August 9, 2021

People who asking for Sam Wilson back as Captain America just chill and have patience. This is just marketing for What if? and #CaptainCarter In few weeks after episode aired, everything will get back to normal, She is not replacing him — Victoria Novak (@wiktoriano) August 9, 2021

The Captain America variant of Peggy Carter was introduced in the Marvel mobile game "Marvel Puzzle Quest" as a playable character to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Captain America. The character became so popular, she made an appearance in Marvel Comics in Exiles alongside her universe's version of Bucky Barnes. This, of course, set up for her appearance as a part of ﻿What If...?﻿

Captain Carter will have a recurring role throughout ﻿What If...?﻿ ﻿What If...?﻿ Season 1 premieres August 11 on Disney+ with the episode answering the question "What if Peggy Carter and not Steve Rogers took the Super Soldier Serum at the start of World War II?" Which side of this issue do you fall on? Let us know in the comments.