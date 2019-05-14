Avengers: Endgame proved that Steve Rogers was worthy of Thor's hammer, and that it wasn't just his strength that helped him lift Mjolnir. But what about his own brute physical strength when it comes to facing off against Thanos in Infinity War? Though the Avengers couldn't stop Thanos from snapping his fingers, Steve did a pretty good job of holding the Mad Titan back with just his bare hands. For awhile now, fans have been asking and speculating what that all means.

One of the Avengers: Endgame writers has decided to open up about that scene in particular, and how it relates back to Captain America, Thor and Iron Man battling Thanos in the big climax. Many believed that Steve, super soldier that he is, shouldn't have the strength to keep Thanos at bay for that long. Especially when the bad guy was wielding the Power Stone in the Infinity glove. Was it Steve's sheer willpower? Was Thanos genuinely afraid of the shield wielding superhero? Co-writer Christopher Markus says this about the iconic moment from Avengers: Infinity War, explaining that Steve, in that moment, wasn't exactly calling upon his 'worthiness'.

"I think in that moment, Thanos is impressed by Steve's will. He's like, 'I can't believe this guy who apparently has no powers is trying this.' He's almost like, 'Really? Really?'"

So Thanos really wasn't giving it his all in that particular moment. Will Christopher Markus' comments be enough to quell all the fan theories and speculation? Perhaps not, as the directors and writers have been disagreeing on some of Endgame's finer points and sometimes they don't all agree on what is happening in the movie. At the end of the day, Captain America was calling upon his strength and courage to push back on Thanos, and that gave our villain a moment of pause. And it's possible that he was confused by Steve's might in those fleeting seconds.

It's likely that Christopher Markus is only giving us his side of the picture here, and the Russo Brothers might have more to add, since they finished the scene from page to screen, adding their own flourishes to the fight.

Avengers: Endgame has opened up a whole can of worms with Marvel's version of Time Travel, which isn't quite like anything seen in any other movie, as Hulk is careful to point out. But there are currently some mighty big plot holes to fill in and answer for. The entire team of filmmakers and actors are continuing to make the rounds heading into weekend number four, and the discussion will probably last throughout the summer.

Avengers: Endgame is just a little over $300 million away from blasting Avatar out of the top spot at the worldwide box office. It probably won't happened heading into the weekend, but many believe that time is coming. Before we get there, we expect we'll have even more questions answered, and perhaps more repeat viewings will have hardcore fans asking even more questions than before. These quotes from the writer arrive from The Hollywood Reporter.