Chris Evans was recently asked about a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters a little over a year ago and it gave Steve Rogers his storybook ending. But, will Evans return to the role after all of that? This is a question that the actor will be asked for the years to come in nearly every interview he ever does, which goes for the rest of his Avengers co-stars too.

At this time, Chris Evans isn't going to be getting back in the iconic Captain America suit. Graham Norton asked Evans if it really is the end of the road for Steve Rogers. "Yes - I think it is," replied Evans. He went on to say, "It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way." This may be bad news for some MCU fans, but Evans isn't ruling out a return either.

If Chris Evans were to consider coming back to the MCU, there would have to be a good reason behind it. Fans have already proposed a new movie, or Disney+ series, where we see Captain America go back in time to deliver the Infinity Stones, since it only took a few seconds during Avengers: Endgame. There's a lot that could have gone down in that journey through time, which could be worth exploring. Evans had this to say about coming back to the role.

"It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."

Some things are best to leave alone, and Avengers: Endgame's story might just have to be left alone. Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow were all given their endings on the big screen. While it was a lot to take in, Chris Evans is grateful for the experience and went on to discuss why the movie is so special to him. Evans explains.

"Everything from Endgame was really special to me because my headspace was very much in the reflective, grateful part of it. You almost feel like you're living in a memory; you feel like it's almost like the moment's already passed, so you're really just trying to soak it in and just appreciate what this journey has been like."

Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing movie of all time. For MCU fans, it was the perfect way to go out, though there were some tears involved in the first screenings. As for Chris Evans, he's on to new things, though he will always be Captain America, even if he never ends up going back to the role. He's in there for life with the rest of his co-stars. The interview with Chris Evans was originally conducted by the Graham Norton YouTube channel.