Captain America celebrated his 100th birthday on Fourth of July this year. Well, at least the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character did. Chris Evans, who has been playing the iconic Marvel Comics hero since 2011, decided to commemorate the occasion on Twitter. Not only did he wish Steve Rogers, and in a way himself, a happy birthday, but he did so with the charm and sense of humor we've come to expect. Here's what Evans had to say.

"Happy 4th everyone!! I love this country and I'm proud of how far we've come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20"

Indeed, Captain America does seem spry for an older fellow. Perhaps 20 might be a stretch, but we'd all be so lucky to be doing so well on our 100th birthday. Then again, Cap is kind of in a universe-crushing situation that needs some addressing, given the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Even so, he looks good for a guy who has been under a great deal of stress, beard or no beard.

For those who may not be aware, the MCU version of Steve Rogers, the skinny kid from Brooklyn, New York who would go on to become the patriotic superhero who has a thing for bad language that we all know and love, was actually born on the Fourth of July. In Captain America: The First Avengers, Steve Rogers tries to sign up for the military and if you look closely at his paperwork, his birth date is listed as July 4, 1918.

Cap did get to cheat a bit when it comes to getting to the 100th birthday milestone. Not all of us can take a 70-year long nap in the ice after being injected with super soldier serum. The world of Marvel Comics has also celebrated the idea that Steve Rogers has a fitting and patriotic birthday. In the pages of The Adventures of Captain America #1, which was first published in 1991, the hero's birthday is listed as July 4, 1917. That's pretty close to what was eventually established within the MCU.

Chris Evans has always fully embraced his role as Captain America, even though his tenure is likely to end after Avengers 4 is released next year. While it hasn't been fully confirmed that he's leaving the role behind, he's said he doesn't want to overstay his welcome and his contract is set to expire. Plus, he wants to make room for different projects. To date, the trilogy of Captain America movies has grossed $2.23 billion at the box office and The Avengers trilogy has made just shy of $5 billion. That makes him easily the most valuable 100-year-old man on the planet. Happy birthday, Cap. You can check out Chris Evans' Twitter birthday wishes to Captain America for yourself below.