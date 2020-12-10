Marvel studios as finally released the official information on the long-awaited Captain Marvel 2. Brie Larson will return in the next outing as Carol Danvers, which is being directed by Nia DaCosta. Kevin Feige is, of course, the listed producer. Iman Vellani, recently announced as Ms. Marvel will also join the cast along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. This is huge news, breaking along with a slew of other huge Disney/Marvel news from the company's investor day.

As movie fans have been forced into limbo by the global health crisis and studios have been forced to suspend productions, many major event films in the MCU have been in doubt. With the announced release date of November 11, 2022, Marvel is setting an ambitious schedule for the film to reach moviegoers, especially given the massive backlog of titles from all studios that have been crammed into 2021 and will likely be spreading out into the 2022 release calendar. The film's original release date was July 8, 2022, so we're seeing the date pushed back only 3 months with this announcement.

DaCosta, prior to directing Captain Marvel 2, directed Little Woods (2018) and Candyman (2021). With this film, DaCosta will become the first African-American woman to direct a Marvel movie. It has also been reported in recent days that Captain Marvel 2 will also make Brie Larson the highest-paid actress in a superhero film with $15 million rumored to be the 'base' salary, on top of which gross participation and any other add-ons will accrue.

Not much is known about the plot, but this is scheduled to be the second film of Phase Five and the 31st overall title in the MCU. With Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel joining the story, the film will likely be linked to other MCU movies and new Disney+ series. Both characters appear in linked stories in Marvel comics, with Danvers inspiring Ms. Marvel and Rambeau to assume their alter-egos. In the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen that becomes the MCU's first big-screen Muslim superhero. Khan is a smart teen geek who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends and writing fan fiction.

She's an inhuman with the ability to polymorph all or parts of her body. Rambeau appeared in the first Captain Marvel as the daughter of Danvers' best friend, Air Force friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). Young Monica looked up to her 'aunt Carol' then, but plays a whole new key role in Wandavision on Disney+. Rambeu's story line from the comics sees her exposed to an intense energy blast that bestows her powers upon her. She later joins the Avengers to become the first African American woman to join - eventually taking over as the team's leader.

While Marvel has released a torrent of news on upcoming projects today, we can expect that - as more is developed for the story and casting, we'll hear much more about Captain Marvel 2in the coming months. The original Captain Marvel grossed $1.13 billion at the global box office. With studio coffers suffering from a dismal 2021, the much anticipated follow-up should post a similarly strong performance.