Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios to play Wolverine. Before we go any further, this is an unconfirmed rumor, and a wild one at that. The rumor goes on to claim that Cavill will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe entrance in Captain Marvel 2, alongside Brie Larson. Hugh Jackman previously played the iconic character on the big screen, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for his work in 2017's Logan.

Now that Disney and Marvel Studios have all of their Fox properties back, fans have been wondering who will be in the new X-Men and the new Fantastic Four. Who will be taking on these roles and what other new characters will be introduced? With that being said, a new rumor claims that Henry Cavill is going to be the one to step into the MCU's version of Wolverine. This is a new one, since most of the actors that have been talked about in recent years have been on the younger side.

As Justice League viewers know, Henry Cavill can grow a mean mustache. It's so good that the studio could not afford to properly remove it in the post-production process. He can also grow a nice beard, which is a must if you're going to take on the Wolverine role. But, is 40-years old too old to get in on the character? While some will automatically say no, there are actors like Chris Evans, who is in his late 30s, who will tell anyone willing to listen how physically demanding the Marvel Studios roles are.

Henry Cavill played Superman on the big screen. He's used to getting ripped for roles and can perform the stunts. This could work and it could be a great way to see Cavill take his career to the next level. DC and Warner Bros. is huge, but they weren't able to properly use Henry Cavill as Superman, which even the most hardcore fans would more than likely agree. The Justice League debacle appeared to be another nail in the coffin for Cavill's take on the Man of Steel, though he has publicly stated that he would like to return.

DC and Warner Bros. are stepping away from the shared universe aspect of the DCEU. Movies like Joker and Wonder Woman have been huge box office winners, so it might be time to move along for Henry Cavill. But, will he really show up in Captain Marvel 2 with Brie Larson? Captain Marvel is teaming up with Wolverine in the comics, so there is a basis for this rumor. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if this becomes a reality. At the very least, there is a possibility that a new version of Wolverine will show up in Captain Marvel 2. This news was originally reported by The Quartering.