Carol Danvers is coming back for more. It's been confirmed that Captain Marvel 2 is in the works. The news was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios absolutely brought down the house with an onslaught of news regarding their Phase 4 slate beyond Avengers: Endgame. While they didn't really have any time to dig into the specifics of Brie Larson's return, it was name-dropped toward the end of the presentation.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made the reveal at the very end of the studio's SDCC panel in Hall H. Toward the end of the event, he began to list off a series of movies that are in development that they didn't have time to get to, with Feige saying "We didn't have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2." He also dropped other projects such as Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in addition to rebooted version of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men within the MCU. Unfortunately, for the time being, we didn't get anything more than a confirmation. But considering the first movie just came out a few months ago, that's not bad.

Brie Larson is having a huge year. Not only did she star in Captain Marvel, but she also reprised her role as the powerful hero in Avengers: Endgame, which is now officially the highest-grossing movie of all time, beating James Cameron's Avatar for the top spot. Couple that with the success her first solo adventure enjoyed and it's ab absolute no-brainer that we're getting a sequel. The question now becomes, what will the movie be about? Will it be another sprawling space adventure? Will it be set in the past? Or will we be catching up with Carol in a post-Endgame universe?

MCU Phase 4 movies announced during the panel included Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder and a Blade. It isn't clear at the present time if Captain Marvel 2 will be ready in time for Phase 4, or if it will be one of the titles included in the following phase. Since Kevin Feige only touched on the topic briefly, it wasn't made clear.

Captain Marvel proved to be a bigger than expected hit at the box office, grossing $1.1 billion globally. It served as Marvel's first ever solo female superhero movie. Critically, the movie holds a decent 78 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience rating is much lower at 55 percent. In any case, money like that all but ensured the sequel was inevitable.

It isn't clear if directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will return to helm the follow-Up. Marvel tends to try and keep creative teams together, when things click, so it would be safe to assume they will be. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available by Marvel.