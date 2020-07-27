Captain Marvel 2 will reportedly be a "mini Avengers film." In addition, it is believed that the highly anticipated sequel will introduce Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about introducing Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe a few years ago, noting that they had to introduce Carol Danvers first. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Feige went on to officially announce the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, which had a lot of comic book fans excited.

As the entertainment industry remains to be on hold, work behind-the-scenes continues. According to sources, Marvel Studios is working overtime to develop Phase 4 and Phase 5, which will introduce new characters on the big and small screens. It is believed that Captain Marvel 2 will feature Brie Larson's Carol Danvers teaching Kamala Khan the ropes. Kevin Feige has indicated multiple times that the Disney+ shows will work with the big screen events and vice versa, so introducing Ms. Marvel in this way would make some sense in the grand scheme of things.

If that wasn't enough, it is also believed that Captain Marvel 2 will feature more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Sources claim that the sequel will be a "mini-Avengers film." It's unclear which characters will be involved, but we can definitely rule out Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man, thanks to Avengers: Endgame. One could easily imagine seeing War Machine continue to hang with Captain Marvel, along with Professor Hulk and Ant-Man. That is all pure speculation at the moment. For now, we'll just have to continue to be patient as we wait for the world to open back up again.

With Captain America: Civil War splitting up Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Avengers: Endgame reunifying everybody, it will be interesting to see the team dynamic in Captain Marvel 2. The first installment, along with Endgame showed the world just how powerful Carol Danvers is, which Kevin Feige teased for years. So, it will also be interesting to see where in the universe she is and what she is taking care of while also mentoring Ms. Marvel, if these reports end up being confirmed down the line.

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2022. For now, that release date still stands, though that could obviously change at any moment. Black Widow was supposed to hit theaters back in May and is now on target to open later this year, if everything goes according to plan. The Eternals movie is on track for an early 2021 release, though all of these dates are subject to change as movie theaters are still closed. AMC is going to attempt to reopen at the end of August, so we'll have to wait and see how that works out. The Direct was the first to report on the Captain Marvel 2 news.