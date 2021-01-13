Brie Larson is singing the praises of Captain Marvel 2 director Nia DaCosta. It was announced late last year that the Candyman reboot director was going to be joining Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. DaCosta has been on a role since directing fellow MCU alum Tessa Thompson in 2018's Little Woods, and 2021 is looking to be another massive year for the director.

In a new interview, Brie Larson was asked about Captain Marvel 2. Obviously, the Carol Danvers actress can't say much, but she is excited to finally be able to talk about the highly anticipated sequel, even if it's in broad and non-specific answers. While Larson is excited about the movie and ready to begin training, she is also very excited to be working with Nia DaCosta. She had this to say.

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about. Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

Pitching a movie to Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Studios crew has to be a stressful situation. The MCU has a pretty incredible track record at the moment, though it seems that Nia DaCosta had no problem walking in and delivering a Captain Marvel 2 pitch, which was likely attractive to everybody in the room. It was more than enough to convince Brie Larson that she was the right woman for the job, though DaCosta had some thinking to do.

Nia DaCosta is all set to be the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios movie. While she was confident about her Captain Marvel 2 pitch, she had to sit and think about taking on a project of that magnitude. "[It was] definitely an immediate yes-but I'd been mulling it over through the process," DaCosta says. "The consideration on my end was, you know, 'I just did a movie that's bigger than me. Do I want to do another one that's even bigger?' " she recalls. "But at the same time I'm a huge Marvel fan, have been since I was a kid, and I've always wanted to direct a Marvel movie."

Nia DaCosta will be attempting to tell a different kind of story with Captain Marvel 2, while keeping it inside the superhero realm. "Different types of stories have different types of mediums. Am I gonna tell an in-depth story about class in this one? Probably not. But I think Marvel movies can focus on 'in-between' stories, too-in a huge, operatic way," she said. Regardless, MCU fans are definitely excited to see what the director has up her sleeve for the upcoming sequel. You can see the interview with Brie Larson above, thanks to the A Little Late with Lilly Singh YouTube channel.