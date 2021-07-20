Candyman director Nia DaCosta will soon add her own particular brand of filmmaking to the MCU with upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. DaCosta has now broken her silence over working on the Marvel outing, revealing that she has been given a lot of freedom despite being part of such a monumental franchise.

"It's amazing. [It's] more [freedom] than I've had on anything. It's great because we're all just comic-book nerds who want to make a great comic-book movie."

Marvel Studios' The Marvels will once again feature Brie Larson in the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, with the character joining forces with Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

With Marvel movies often being criticised for feeling too "samey" it might come as a surprise to learn that DaCosta has been given so much freedom to tell the story she wants to in the way she wants to. However, with the more unique MCU outings such as Thor: Ragnarok often doing so well, it makes sense for the franchise to let the filmmakers bring their own vision to proceedings where they can.

Nia DaCosta has even teased what to expect from The Marvels while comparing the experience to her latest movie, the upcoming Candyman follow-up.

"It's a lot less traumatizing to work on for sure. But this movie also deals with specific, personal, sometimes sad things. But no, it's been nice to work in a different world for sure."

DaCosta is currently in London, where filming on The Marvels is due to take place. WandaVision star Teyonah Parris recently confirmed that she too had arrived in London to begin filming on the highly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel. The actress recently revealed several details regarding Monica Rambeau's development in The Marvels saying, "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so, Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022. As for DaCosta's Candyman, the movie will act as a direct sequel to the 1992 original, returning to the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood and the terror of the titular ghoul, a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, who is easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo, along with Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprising their roles from the original, Candyman is due for release on August 27, 2021. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.