WandaVision star Teyonah Parris has arrived in London to begin filming upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. Parris shared some footage of her stay in the city to social media, meaning it can't be too long before she once again suits up as Monica Rambeau, only this time for the big screen.

Teyonah is currently in London pic.twitter.com/7N47BHjHdk — best of teyonah ♡ (@parrisfiles) July 10, 2021

Following on from the recent reveal that Captain Marvel 2 will instead be titled The Marvels, a brief logline for the Marvel outing has since surfaced and offers a better idea of the direction of the upcoming sequel. "Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers," the logline reads. "In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"

While Teyonah Parris has of course not been able to reveal too much about her involvement, she has teased that the sequel will explore the relationship between Monica and Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, a relationship that has grown a little frosty over the years. "Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris said in an interview earlier this year.

"And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so, Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta will helm the project, with Teyonah Parris and Brie Larson due to be joined by Iman Vellani as the final member of The Marvels, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who has yet to make her debut. Set to lead the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, Kamala is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan of Captain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers taking on the titular moniker. Additionally, Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton has been cast in an undisclosed villain role.

Seeing the trio of Marvels come together on screen is sure to be another delight in Marvel's Phase 4, which includes Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022. This news was revealed courtesy of Teyonah Parris' Instagram story.