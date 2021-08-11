There isn't a week goes by without another Marvel movie being seen to start filming, and this time it was the turn of Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, to confirm that she had begun filming on her next outing as the integral part of the MCU's line-up, The Marvels. Speaking in an interview for Sirius XM, the actress said that she is currently having a lot of early starts to make it onto set for each day's shooting, and she also shared just a little bit of information about the sets she is working with.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) CONFIRMS that she’s now filming THE MARVELS, and talks about how it feels to be filming! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ieuUDOD4Xz — The Marvels News (@marvelsupdates) August 10, 2021

Brie Larson said, "They're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. Lots of specialists, It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every singe day. Because they're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You'll see it when the movie comes out but for now it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

What started out as simply Captain Marvel 2 had its title changed to The Marvels once Disney's slate of Marvel projects became more well known in the last year. With TV series Ms Marvel set to premiere the end of the year, or possibly now at the turn of the year, and introduce Inman Vellani's Kamala Kahn into the MCU, and WandaVision having given Monica Rambeau her own superpowers, The Marvels is going to be a team up of mighty proportions when it arrives in November 2022.

The movie is currently sitting as another unknown in terms of plot or cast outside the main three female leads. There have been suggestions that Jude Law will be back to reprise his role of Yon_Rogg, but that is a long way from confirmed at this time. With the current wave of Marvel movies either acting as introductions to new characters, such as Eternals, or Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, or being linked to the expansion of the multiverse, as is the cast for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, it is hard to see where The Marvels will fit into these themes.

One thing that is expected is that after heavily featuring the Skrulls in Captain Marvel, the sequel is likely to be linked to the Secret Invasion TV series which we know is currently coming. As with everything Marvel does, there will no doubt be other ties either directly in the movie or as post credit scenes that are yet to be revealed, but by the time The Marvels hits cinemas in over a year's time there will be a lot more answers, and of course a different set of questions, out there to keep fans enthralled for what is to come. The Marvels is currently slated to premiere in theaters on November 11, 2022.