Brie Larson says she doesn't know when production on Captain Marvel 2 will begin. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 slate and the sequel was not included. Captain Marvel hit theaters early this year and was a box office success, preparing fans for Avengers: Endgame, which hit theaters a few months later and also featured Larson's Carol Danvers. Feige has said in the past that Danvers will be an integral part of the MCU moving forward.

In a new interview, Brie Larson was asked about Captain Marvel 2. Obviously, the young actress was not able to say much, which may very well be because she doesn't know anything about it. When it comes to the cameras rolling, Larson definitely has no clue as to what's going on. She had this to say when asked if she knew when the production will start on the highly anticipated sequel.

"No. I don't really know what job I'm going to do next, which is very exciting. I don't even know what my life's gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I've just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that's completely outside of my job. I just feel like it's been this incubation time. Whether it's incubation because I'm developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like 'OK, I'm going to be turning 30. I've been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what's there for me - see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.'"

Brie Larson, along with the rest of the MCU cast and crew, have had a very busy 2019. Larson was on the promotional tour for Captain Marvel at the beginning of the year and then pretty much dove head first into promoting Avengers: Endgame. This isn't even taking into account the time spent training for Captain Marvel and then shooting it at the end of 2018. It seems now is the best time to take a break for Larson. With that being said, one can easily see Captain Marvel 2 fitting into the MCU's Phase 5.

The idea of a female-led MCU movie also came up in the interview. "A lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin (Feige) and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this,' says Brie Larson. However, she doesn't know if it will ever happen. Larson says, "It is something that we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen." After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it seems like there will probably be some more talk about it in the near future.

In addition to her work with the MCU, Brie Larson has been hard at work with other projects. She stars in Just Mercy alongside Michael B. Jordan and made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store. The actress enjoyed the process behind the camera and looks forward to doing more directorial work in the future. You can read the rest of the interview with Larson over at Variety.