Captain Marvel 2 will officially open in theaters on July 8th, 2022. Marvel Studios originally had a TBA release date set for July 29th, but it's unclear if the sequel was supposed to take that slot or not. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans thought the earliest they'd see Brie Larson back as Carol Danvers would be 2023. Thankfully, they are wrong. The sequel news comes after it was revealed that Marvel Studios had to shift their entire MCU Phase 4 release schedule.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the first movie, are reportedly not returning for Captain Marvel 2. It is believed that Megan McDonnell is being eyed to write the script. With a release date in place, the hunt for a director is more than likely already now on, though that has not been confirmed. Marvel Studios is really good at keeping their secrets under wraps, so it could be a while before we learn who will be helming the highly anticipated sequel.

2019's Captain Marvel was a prequel story which told the backstory of Carol Danvers in an interesting way. Now that the character has come to help Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame, the possibilities are endless. While we don't know who will be showing up along with Brie Larson, one can assume that Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will have to make an appearance, along with Goose the Cat. We could also end up seeing Captain Marvel 2 take place in the past as she tries to help Talos and the rest of the Skrulls find a new home. It would be a good excuse to bring Ben Mendelsohn back into the cast.

Brie Larson will more than likely start to hit the gym as intensely as she did for the first installment. While she was already fit, the actress went through an insane workout regimen to get into superhero shape. The actress frequently posted videos on social media revolving around her workout schedule and it looked pretty crazy. Captain Marvel 2 will need those guns again, so it's back to the gym for Larson in the near future. Kumail Nanjiani recently went through the same transformation and he had a lot to say about how hard it really is.

Captain Marvel 2 will more than likely be one of the biggest movies of 2022. However, it won't be the only MCU movie to open that year. Thor: Love and Thunder is taking the spring slot of February 18th, 2022, while Black Panther 2 is getting the May 8th, 2022 date. It's going to be a big year for Marvel fans, who will have a lot to look forward to. Variety was the first to announce the official release date for Captain Marvel 2, along with the rest of the MCU dates.