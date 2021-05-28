WandaVision star Teyonah Parris has now offered some insight into upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, revealing that director Nia DaCosta is aiming for a very character-driven approach to the latest Marvel outing. Parris will reprise the role of Monica Rambeau in the follow-up, starring alongside Brie Larson as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel.

"As far as her actors, I feel like she took, and has taken, even as we started building towards The Marvels, great care to hear our feedback on who this character is, what story we're trying to tell and finding ways to - I mean, most of the time when I say, 'Hey, I'm thinking this,' she's already thought it and is thinking it and has been working on ways - she was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was gonna get to that. There's this, this and this that I'm thinking about for that moment.' I'm like, 'Oh, well, okay!' So I love that she's always thinking ahead and that I always feel very welcome to go and talk with her and to hash out story points and character arcs and development."

It sounds like Teyonah Parris is having a great time working alongside DaCosta, feeling able to give her own opinions and interpretations when it comes to the continuing adventures of Monica Rambeau. While she does not much away in terms of specific detail (Marvel are notoriously secretive) Parris is clearly very excited for audiences to see the filmmaker's efforts.

"I just love her point of view. I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She's so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it's history. She's making history. She's amazing and I can't wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta."

Since the recent title reveal, an official description for The Marvels has also been released which reads; "Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"

As well as the return of Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers, The Marvels will introduce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel to the big screen. Also set to lead the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, Kamala is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan of Captain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers taking on the titular moniker. Additionally, Zawe Ashton has been cast in an undisclosed villain role.

Not much else is yet known about the continuing adventures of Brie Larson's cosmic superhero, though it has been revealed that the story will link to both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some way, with the former's director Matt Shakman recently revealing that certain elements introduced in the Disney+ series will carry over into the wider MCU. "WandaVision was the focus while we were making it, and choices that we were making were then handed off to other films," Shakman said previously. "The way we decided to describe Monica's power, all of that stuff, it will continue on into Captain Marvel 2."

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Collider.