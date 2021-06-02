Marvel Studios have given the logo for upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, a striking new look, replacing the yellow lens flare with a blue cloud of power. Now resembling of burst of energy courtesy of Carol Danvers' cosmic powers as opposed to a cookie-cutter lens flare effect, the new logo for The Marvels has been given its own identity, resulting in a much sleeker, more dramatic design.

Following on from the recent reveal that Captain Marvel 2 will instead be titled The Marvels, a brief logline for the Marvel installment has since surfaced and offers a better idea of the direction of the upcoming sequel. "Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers," the logline reads. "In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"

Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta will helm the project, with Brie Larson preparing to reprise the role of the title character. The actress recently showed off her training regime with some very impressive one-arm pullups, which will no doubt come in handy when she comes face-to-face with Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton, who recently signed on in a currently undisclosed role as the villain.

Wandavision star Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the sequel, with the actress recently offering some insight into working under the direction of DaCosta. "I just love her point of view," Parris said. "I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She's so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it's history. She's making history. She's amazing and I can't wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta."

Standing alongside Larson and Parris is Iman Vellani as the final member of The Marvels. Vellani will star as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who has yet to make her debut. Leading the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, Kamala is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan of Captain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers taking on the titular moniker.

Aside from these few details, not much else is yet known about the continuing adventures of Brie Larson's cosmic superhero, though it has been revealed that the story will link to both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some way. WandaVision director Matt Shakman recently revealed that storylines seen in the Disney+ series will carry over into the wider MCU saying, "WandaVision was the focus while we were making it, and choices that we were making were then handed off to other films. The way we decided to describe Monica's power, all of that stuff, it will continue on into Captain Marvel 2."

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.