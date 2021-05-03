Captain Marvel 2 has gotten its official title from Marvel Studios. The sequel, which is scheduled to be released in Nov. 2022, is now officially called The Marvels. Its name was revealed along with titles and release dates for many other upcoming Marvel Studios movies that make up Phase Four of the MCU. The news was revealed in a new Marvel Studioes Phase 4 trailer from Marvel Studios, and you can watch the video below.

The sequel is not called Captain Marvel 2 as Brie Larson's Carol Danvers will be having a lot of help this time around. Also starring in the movie will be Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. She will also be featured in her own Ms. Marvel series on Disney+. Reprising her WandaVision role as Monica Rambeau, Teyonah Parris will also star. Their involvement in the sequel had previously been revealed in December, and now it appears they'll be featured prominently.

Nia DaCosta (Candyman) directs The Marvels using a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. No plot details have been revealed outside of the involvement of Ms. Marvel and Monica. What we do know is that Larson is stoked to return for part two. Posting training videos on her YouTube account as she prepares to step back into the MCU, Larson has spoken about how "excited" she is to revisit Carol Danvers for the upcoming sequel.

"It's amazing, and I'm so excited that it's announced, and I can talk about it," Larson said on A Little Late with Lily Singh. "Nia is amazing, and she got the job because she is the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her. She has confidence. It's a big deal to step into like, this thing, the Marvel universe, it's this huge thing! And to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

Captain Marvel was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Along with Larson, the movie also starred Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. Set in 1995, the story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes the titular superhero after Earth is caught in the center of a galactic conflict between two alien civilizations.

Another upcoming Marvel sequel to be given a new title is Black Panther 2. As was also revealed in Marvel's new sizzle reel, that movie will now be known as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Additionally, new footage from Eternals was unveiled in the clip, giving Marvel fans plenty to get excited about. Other Phase Four titles teased in the clip include Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. A Fantastic Four logo is also shown in the clip, but no release date was listed.

The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, will be released in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022. This news comes to us from Marvel Studios.