Brie Larson has started her training for Captain Marvel 2. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star made the announcement during her latest YouTube video, where she also revealed that she got an air fryer for Christmas. It's unclear how the air fryer will work itself into Larson's new workout regimen, but she'll likely keep everybody updated on her channel. MCU fans will remember that Larson went through an intense training process to get into superhero shape for the first Captain Marvel, which hit theaters in early 2019.

In order to properly train for Captain Marvel 2, Brie Larson had a personal gym built in her garage. As far as home gyms go, Larson's looks intimidating, which she even points out when giving her tour. "Oh yeah, she's got a home gym folks," the actress joked. "It's happening." She then invited Zac Efron and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over to her house for some socially distanced workouts. As for whether or not that happens is anybody's guess at the moment.

Before her casting in Captain Marvel, Brie Larson admitted that she wasn't really a "gym person." She said, "I just wanted to be a brain, so I've only cared about reading books and understanding words, and anything that involved my body made me itchy. But this was an opportunity for me to... make my body mine." Larson documented her progress on social media, and it is not for the faint of heart. Her trainer Jason Walsh, said, "Brie worked out 5 days a week with me pretty much the whole nine months... She worked her ass off to get into shape for this movie."

While the first installment mainly focused on Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel 2 will have more characters to share the limelight. It has been confirmed that Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani will also have a substantial role in the sequel, along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Story details are still being kept under wraps, which is something that Brie Larson mentions in her video. She was really only able to announce that her training has started, which should still be exciting news for MCU fans.

Captain Marvel 2 is all set to be directed by Nia DaCosta and it will be released in November 2022. With that being said, Brie Larson, who appears to already be in great shape, has a decent amount of time to get into superhero shape with her trainer Jason Walsh. They worked for nine months last time, but it's unclear if they will have to do the same amount of time for the sequel. When asked about the length of training for the first movie, Walsh noted that most of it was precautionary to make sure that Larson could handle just about anything without injuring herself on the set and derailing the production. You can check out the Captain Marvel 2 training announcement above, thanks to Brie Larson's official YouTube channel.