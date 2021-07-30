Captain Marvel star Brie Larson continues to demonstrate her Herculean efforts to gain some semblance of actual superhero strength for upcoming MCU sequel, The Marvels. The actress, who has shown fans an insight in to her training for the Marvel installment several times in recent months, has now shared a video of herself putting her body to the test with some heavy split squats.

Pushing myself past my limit, honey! Doesn’t always look pretty but gosh it feels amazing. How heavy were these again? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Pj4zlC5v3p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 28, 2021

"Pushing myself past my limit, honey! Doesn't always look pretty but gosh it feels amazing. How heavy were these again?" Larson captioned the clip, which shows just one element of her intense training regime in anticipation of her return as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel. Alongside these hefty leg movements, Larson has also demonstrated her ability to perform both one-arm pushups and one-arm pullups, both of which are incredibly difficult to achieve. The Marvel star is clearly putting in every effort necessary to portray one of the MCU's most powerful heroes when she returns for the follow-up.

Not much is yet known regarding specific plot details for The Marvels, however a brief logline for the Marvel installment has since surfaced, offering at least some idea of the direction of the upcoming sequel. "Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers," the logline reads. "In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"

Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta will helm the project, with Brie Larson of course set to reprise the role of the title character. "It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

Wandavision star Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the sequel, with the actress recently offering some insight into working under the direction of DaCosta. "I just love her point of view," Parris said. "I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She's so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it's history. She's making history. She's amazing and I can't wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta."

Iman Vellani will stand alongside Larson and Parris as the final member of The Marvels, with Vellani set to star as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who has yet to make her debut. As well as the big screen outing, Ms. Marvel will also appear in her own Disney+ series, and is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan ofCaptain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers, becoming a superhero in her own right. The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of Brie Larson's Twitter account.