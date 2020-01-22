Captain Marvel 2 is moving ahead at Marvel. The project was first teased last summer during Marvel's big San Diego Comic-Con event. However, no further information has been revealed about the project, until now. Megan McDonnell, one of the writers of the upcoming WandaVision series, which is in the works for Disney+, has been tapped to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Additionally, Marvel is said to be seeking a new female director for the project.

According to a new report, Megan McDonnell is final negotiations to seal her deal. WandaVision, which centers on Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision, serves as her first high-profile job. Nicole Perlman, Meg LeFauve and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, alongside directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck all contributed to the script for last year's Captain Marvel. On that note, it's said that Boden and Fleck will not be returning. Though, no reason was provided. But there is no reason to think there is trouble in paradise, as the directing duo may be courted to helm a Marvel series on Disney+ instead.

There is no word on who, specifically, will end up in the director's chair, but it's stressed that the studio wants to find a female filmmaker. As far as plot details go, nothing has been confirmed, but it's said that Captain Marvel 2 will take the action into the modern-day Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first movie took place largely in the 90s. Brie Larson is expected to return as Carol Danvers. There is no word on whether or not any other cast members will return, such as Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who had a big part to play in the character's first solo outing.

Captain Marvel was the MCU's first female-fronted solo movie, and it paid off handsomely. It grossed $1.1 billion at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. Brie Larson also appeared as the character in Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, with $2.9 billion. The first movie's plot centered largely on the shapeshifting alien race known as the Skrulls. The rest of the cast included Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

No release date has been set yet, but it's said that Disney/Marvel may be shooting for 2022, which would put it firmly in Phase 5 of the MCU. On the big screen side of things, Phase 4 consists of Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Other movies coming our way in Phase 5 include Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as reboots of Blade, Fantastic Four and X-Men. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news earlier tonight.