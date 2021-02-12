Marvel Studios has tapped actress Zawe Ashton to play a villain in Captain Marvel 2. As for which villain Ashton will be playing, that has not been announced at this time. Nia DaCosta is behind the camera for the highly anticipated sequel and Brie Larson will once again star as Carol Danvers. However, she will have some new allies with her this time around, including the adult version of Monica Rambeau, who will be portrayed by Teyonah Parris, and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who will be played by Iman Vellani.

Zawe Ashton previously starred in Velvet Buzzsaw and Nocturnal Animals. In addition to her work on the big screen, the actress has been acting in theatre productions since 2007, and continues to do so. Ashton is also known her roles in comedy dramas Not Safe for Work and Fresh Meat. Now, she is officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it's unclear who she will playing. According to Deadline, Ashton is a villain in Captain Marvel 2, though no other details were provided.

In a recent interview, Teyonah Parris talked about her excitement for Captain Marvel 2. "I am excited, just as the actress, to join Brie and Iman and see what putting these three superheroes together - the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau - [to see] what will happen in that film." Parris can currently be seen in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision as Monica Rambeau. We've seen some Carol Danvers teases in the series, and it appears there could be a rift between the two characters.

Teyonah Parris is keeping her lips sealed when it comes to Captain Marvel 2. They're still in the pre-production phase, which means it's going to be a while before filming starts up. With that being said, Parris was able to reveal a tiny little bit of information. She says, "You will find out what Monica's been up to since Captain Marvel, where she was a little girl, throughout the course of WandaVision." She went on to add, "We definitely dive into her backstory and what's been going on for her over the past years."

WandaVision is slowly unfolding and we're beginning to learn more and more about Monica Rambeau, though she is not the main focus of the series. MCU fans are still trying to figure out what is going on in Wanda Maximoff's current reality. As for Captain Marvel 2, it seems like there will be a lot more going on this time around, with more characters and a new mystery villain. Brie Larson recently led her fans through her daily routine, which involves working out in her home gym to get back in superhero shape, though it doesn't look like she has much training to do since she, and the rest of the MCU actors, seem to keep in really good shape all of the time. Deadline was the first to report on Zawe Ashton joining the cast of Captain Marvel 2.