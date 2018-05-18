Like all of the movies contained in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the specifics about Captain Marvel are being kept under wraps. The broad storyline is available, but fans are eager to see how Brie Larson's Carol Danvers will interact with Samuel L. Jackson's young Nick Fury and Clark Gregg's young Agent Phil Coulson. Jackson's involvement was announced last summer at San Diego Comic Con, but Gregg's return to the MCU was recently announced and it's a huge deal for hardcore fans who have been anxiously waiting to see Agent Coulson on the big screen again. Now, Clark Gregg has revealed some of the first information about Agent Coulson's role in Captain Marvel.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clark Gregg spoke about his role in Captain Marvel. Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson was killed by Loki in the first Avengers movie and later resurrected on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series as the lead character. That being said, it's a big deal for hardcore fans that the character will be back in the MCU. Gregg had this to say.

"He's a bit of a new guy in S.H.I.E.L.D. He's a lot younger. It's the earliest we will have seen him, so when he says, Mr. Stark, this isn't my first rodeo in Iron Man, this is maybe the rodeo he's talking about."

In a separate interview, Clark Gregg praised the acting work of Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, stating that she's "amazing" and that she's "killing it in her role." Gregg and Larson had previously worked together on the 2006 movie Hoot, so Captain Marvel is a reunion for the two actors, which Gregg enjoyed. Brie Larson has been in training since last summer and has posted quite a bit on social media, showing off just how intense her training has been.

Captain Marvel takes place in the early 1990s and Clark Gregg talked about seeing M.C. Hammer pants on some of the characters in the movie. Additionally, leaked pictures from the set of the film have shown posters for albums that came out in the early 1990s from the likes of the Smashing Pumpkins and P.J. Harvey. A phone booth has also been spotted on the set of Captain Marvel, which is not something that we really see out in public anymore, highlighting the 1990s setting.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019 and will be the final MCU movie before Avengers 4 tears down phase 3. Before that, we have Ant-Man 2 coming out in July. It is believed that both movies will play large roles in setting up the still untitled Avengers 4, with Carol Danvers rumored to have an even larger presence in phase 4 of the MCU. While we wait for more information, you can check out the latest interview with Clark Gregg speaking about Agent Coulson's role in Captain Marvel at Entertainment Weekly.