Captain Marvel nearly had a different ending from what we all saw on the big screen. Editor Debbie Berman reveals that they ended up changing it in order to give "more closure." The first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is currently killing it at the box office after making over $550 million globally in just two weeks in theaters. The Carol Danvers standalone movie will top the box office for the second weekend in a row, which was to be expected. There are SPOILERS for Captain Marvel below, read ahead at your own risk.

In a new interview, Captain Marvel editor Debbie Berman shed some light on the latest MCU project and how it was almost a little different at the end. Berman has worked on a number of MCU movies over the years and even suggested some slight tweaks to the final scene of last year's Black Panther. When asked about those changes, she mentioned the fact that she made some suggestions for Captain Marvel too. Berman explains.

"I did actually suggest some tweaks to the ending of this film. It used to end with Carol flying off into space alone, and I found that a bit jarring. Like, where exactly was she going? And what was she doing? It felt like we needed a stronger visual to assert a more specific justification for her leaving and disappearing for so many years. So we added Talos and his family in their spaceship waiting for her, and they all fly off together. It gave her more of a sense of purpose and made it easier to believe that she left her newfound life on Earth because she was with a friend we knew she cared about, and for a more specific mission. It gave more resonance and closure to her final moment in the film."

Captain Marvel does give some closure to the story, but it's the mid-credit scene that leads to Avengers: Endgame. The latest trailer for the final Avengers movie was released earlier this week, along with a poster that finally unveils Carol Danvers as a member of the team. MCU fans have been waiting for over a year to see how she would connect with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and now that time has come. We've yet to see her in action though, which should be something pretty crazy to see.

Captain Marvel is the strongest character in the MCU, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, so it's going to be interesting to see how the Russo Brothers chose to incorporate her after her standalone movie. In her own movie, Carol Danvers shows off her immense power and proves that she can pretty much do anything. With an ace in the hole, how will the Russo Brothers make it not feel like beating Thanos is too easy now?

Carol Danvers goes out of her way to do what's right in Captain Marvel and one can expect that she'll be doing the same in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. However, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding how she will officially be integrated when the movie hits theaters. For now, MCU fans can head to theaters to see Captain Marvel for a second time to search for more clues. The interview with Debbie Berman was first conducted by Entertainment Tonight.