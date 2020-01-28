When Avengers: Endgame debuted, many fans were shocked to see Brie Larson's new haircut as Carol Danvers. Captain Marvel had a much shorter look than when we'd just seen her months before in the Marvel superhero's first standalone adventure. That shorn hairdo wasn't the only choice, though, as popular MCU concept artist Andy Park is showing off in some just revealed images on Instagram, which you can check out below.

Carol Danvers had a 90s haircut in Captain Marvel, with the storyline set in that decade. She got an updated look for the big time jump between movies. About deciding upon a fresh look for Brie Larson's popular character in Avengers: Endgame, Park went through quite a few designs. And apparently we're not getting to see them all here. He explains.

"After designing Captain Marvel's costume for Avengers: Endgame, I was asked to explore her hairstyle. I did more than these but here are a bunch I came up with. What do you pick? These were fun!"

Shortly after sharing his alternate hairstyles for Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in Avengers: Endgame, Park also shared a look at some of the alternate helmet choices.

What is interesting here is that image number four was actually picked by directors Joe and Anthony Russo to be the helmet used in Avengers: Endgame. But things change, and that particular Captain Marvel helmet never actually made it on screen. It did, however, make its way into a video game. Andy Park explains.

"Ok, I enjoyed seeing everyone's choices for their pick of her hairstyle. No majority it seems. Now, onto helmets! After designing Captain Marvel's costume for Avengers: Endgame I also got to explore what her new helmet would look like. @therussobrothers approved the blue helmet option 4. But as it happens at times, it never made it to film. I wish we got to see it. But I saw that it made it into a video game? Maybe for her next film perhaps?"

It's quite possible that we could see any of these fierce new hairdos or helmets when Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2. We'll have to wait until after Marvel Phase 4 to see her return though, as Captain Marvel 2 is planned for Marvel Phase 5. Though it is very possible that Carol Danvers could pop up in any given MCU movie between now and then.

Carol Danvers already has some strong ties to Scarlet Witch, and could appear on the upcoming WandaVision Disney+ series, or make her return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, both of which are arriving as part of Marvel Phase 4. And Spider-Man: Far From Home set up a strong Captain Marvel connection with its end credit sequence, so it's possible she could arrive to help Peter Parker out for Spider-Man 3. For now, we'll just have to enjoy this cool concept art from Andy Park Art on Instagram.